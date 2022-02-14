ASUU condemns FUTO promotion of Pantami, resolves to sanction VC, members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, as a professor.

The union after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos on Monday, declared the promotion as “illegal”.

This was declared at a press conference addressed by the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.

“We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO.”

