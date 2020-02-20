ASUU demands Accountant-General’s resignation for ‘incompetence’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday called for the resignation of the Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, for alleged gross incompetence.

The union in a statement jointly signed by the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo and University of Ibadan chapter Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, said the alleged failure of the Accountant- General to release the remitted deductions of university workers’ salaries for January, three weeks after payment of their salaries was a deliberate plan to make university staff suffer.

ASUU described the AGF’s action as a calculated attempt to unduly punish devoted university staff and make them vulnerable in a country that nothing works under the present administration.

The union demanded the immediate release of the withheld deductions, saying the welfare of its members would not be compromised for anything.

It said: “The AGF should resign with immediate effect for gross incompetence and abuse of office over his failure to release all the deductions from university workers salaries for the month of January.”

READ ALSO: Senate mulls agency for repentant Boko Haram fighters

“All deductions including cooperatives, levies, bank loans and check off are still being withheld three weeks after the payment of January salaries. This wicked action by the office of the AGF has created an undue hardship on the workers who are involved in cooperative societies and other schemes through direct deductions from their salaries.”

“We demand the immediate release of the seized fund with interests and the resignation of the AGF. There is an urgent need to overhaul and refocus the office of the Accountant- General to be able to serve the nation better than it is currently doing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions