Politics
ASUU demands Emefiele’s sack amid political ambition, declining naira value
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Saturday that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, be fired over the naira’s declining value.
The CBN governor, according to the organization, should be sacked for disappointing Nigerians and plunging millions into poverty.
Dr Chris Piwuna, ASUU’s Vice President, said this in response to reports that the naira had declined further, trading at N420.33 versus the dollar.
He said, “For how long is the government ready to tolerate Godwin Emefiele? For how long are Nigerians going to tolerate him? Can our Naira continue to breathe under him? Is our nation living in isolation of the global economy?
Read also: Ex- Education Minister, Nwajiuba, ignorant, should mind his business —ASUU
“Our naira is in tatters under his inept leadership. The President must fire him because he has fired our collective desire to progress and plunged millions into poverty and lack. It’s time for him to leave.”
According to reports, the Naira traded at 420.33 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, down from 419.25 on Wednesday, reflecting a 0.26 percent depreciation.
On Thursday, the open indicative rate was N417.70 to the dollar.
The highest rate reported during the day’s trade was N444.00 to the dollar, before the rate closed at N420.33.
During the day’s trade, the naira fell to as low as N410 to the dollar.
