ASUU demands immediate rescue of UNIABUJA staff

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja branch, on Thursday urged the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure the immediate rescue and release of all abducted members and staff of the university.

The ASUU chairman in the zone, Dr. Kasim Umar, made the call at a news conference in Gwagwalada, while reacting to the recent abduction of six persons, including two professors at the university staff quarters.

Umar, who expressed concern over the insecurity situation in the country, said unless stringent and urgent measures were put in place to rescue its members and things might become worse.

He said: “We demand immediate rescue and release of all our kidnapped members, children, and other staff, who are currently being held by the criminals; government should act swiftly to ensure this is done.

“Perimeter fencing around the Staff Quarters should be immediately embarked upon because there is a need for effective control of movement around the university’s quarters.

“There should be active cooperation between the military, other security agencies, and the university administration.

“To make this effective, ASUU demands for the establishment of a rapid response unit in the form of a joint task force or police mobile unit or military special force, which could be called upon, in case of any emergency.

“We call for the immediate ejection of all illegal occupants and trespassers from the university land. There is need to embark on the immediate construction of residential quarters that befit the status of a university in the Federal Capital Territory.”

