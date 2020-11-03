ASUU denies 71,000 members have accepted IPPIS, insists scheme a cesspool of corruption

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied claims by the government that 71,000 of its members had already accepted to register with the controversial IPPIS scheme.

ASUU in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday by its Coordinator of the Calabar Zone of ASUU, Dr. Aniekan Brown, also described IPPIS as a cesspool of corruption.

According to Dr. Brown, the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU would continue as long as the government insists on the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System, IPPIS.

He said: “The distraction known as IPPIS is a cesspool of corruption and Federal Government’s illicit commitment, hard-work, determination and treachery to forcibly migrate employees of Federal universities to the IPPIS platform.

“Government’s claim is not true. We challenge the authorities to the fact that we are not up to 71,000 members. The Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning had earlier said 71,000 members of ASUU had accepted to register on the IPPIS platform. So, the Government’s statistics are faulty and mere propaganda.

“We will not resume work until Government addresses our demands, ASUU members have not been paid for between four and nine months. We are still in the trenches.”

“We argued that it is a case of economic waste, because ASUU has been rejecting the IPPIS since 2013 and Government challenged us to produce an alternative. We took up the challenge and came up with UTAS,” Dr Brown noted.

