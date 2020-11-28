ASUU denies viral claims of suspending nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Saturday, denied media reports that it had agreed to call off the ongoing nationwide strike.

This disclosure was made by the ASSU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while speaking with journalists on Saturday morning.

The said reports had emerged on Friday after the meeting with the union and the Federal Government negotiation team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

According to the report, the union agreed to call off its eight-month strike after the government pledged to pay N40 billion for Earned Allowances and N30 billion for the revitalization of the university system bringing the total payment to N70 billion.

Ogunyemi however, refuted the claims that the union reached an agreement with the government after the Friday meeting.

Ogunyemi stressed that it was only agreed that the union should convey the government’s message to their organs about the agreement before it can communicate their decision to the government after which a date would be announced to end the strike.

“I am not aware of that. All I know is that we had a meeting and we are going to report to our members. But I don’t know about the suspension of strike,” he said.

He added that the suspension of the strike cannot be determined by him alone.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

