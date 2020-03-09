ASUU embarks on two-week warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday commenced a two-week warning strike to press for their demands from the Federal Government.

This was announce by ASUU’s National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, at the end of the union’s National Executive Council meeting (NEC) held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), in Monday

According to Ogunyemi, union called out its members so as to compel the federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action, all of which, he said have not been implemented.

“Having discussed the provisions in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action which have not been implemented, NEC resolved to embark on two weeks warning strike action with effect from Monday 9th March 2020, to compel the Government to implement the agreement and resolution,” Ogunyemi stated.

