‘ASUU forced to resume’, NEF spokesman, Baba-Ahmed, says in aftermath of union suspension of strike

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has reacted to the suspension of the eight-month strike embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Public univeristy lecturers had on Friday conditionally suspended the strike commenced in February 14 in observance of the Nigerian Industrial Court order.

This followed an order by Justice Hamma Barka of the Appeal Court demanding ASUU to suspend its strike before its appeal could be heard.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement announcing the conditional suspension, said: “While appreciating the commendable efforts of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other patriotic Nigerians who waded into the matter, NEC noted with regrets that the issues in dispute were yet to be satisfactorily addressed.

“However, as a law-abiding union and in deference to appeals by President Muhammadu Buhari, and in recognition of the efforts Hon. Gbajabiamila, and other well-meaning Nigerians, ASUU NEC resolved to suspend the strike action embarked upon on February 14, 2022. Consequently, all members of ASUU are hereby directed to resume all services hitherto withdrawn with effect from 12:01 on Friday, October 14, 2022.”

Baba-Ahmed, who commented on the development, said the striking lecturers were compelled to resume work against their will.

The elder statesman bemoaned the rot in the country’s education system, adding that the suspension wasn’t the end of it.

He, thus, charged the Nigerian government on sincerity of purpose in arresting the instability and monumental decay plaguing education in the country.

He said: “ASUU is compelled to resume.There is a threat it can actualize anytime it chooses: it says it is resuming without resolution. It is not Hallelujah. New government can reject the 2009 Agreement. ASUU has an excuse to continue what it does best: because and consequence of decay in education.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

