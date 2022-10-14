ASUU: Gbajabiamila demands radical actions to prevent strikes in varsities

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, called for genuine efforts to prevent the recurrence of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The varsity lecturers suspended their eight-month strike in the early hours of Friday.

The speaker, who reacted to the suspension of the strike in a statement, said industrial action by workers’ unions should not be allowed to destroy the country’s system.



He also commended the Federal Government and ASUU for shifting grounds in the interest of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila said: “We must as a matter of urgency begin the critical conversation about the future of public tertiary education in the country.

“Our public universities should be citadels of learning and innovation, where young people discover themselves and reach for the stars.”

