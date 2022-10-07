‘ASUU has outlived its relevance,’ Ngige defends registration of CONUA, NAMDA

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Friday defended the registration of Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) as two new university unions.

The Federal Government registered CONUA and NAMDA on Tuesday in a bid to reduce the influence of ASUU in the nation’s varsities.

The two academic unions broke away from ASUU over the ongoing strike in the universities.

Ngige, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, also downplayed the relevance of ASUU.

He added that the registration of CONUA and NAMDA was within his jurisdiction.

The minister also described as “out of fashion” the approach used by the striking university lecturers to press home their demands.

He argued that the new unions are eligible to all privileges enjoyed by other trade unions in the country.

He, therefore, dared the striking lecturers to approach the court if they are uncomfortable with the federal government’s decision.

READ ALSO: ASUU loses again, as Appeal Court orders it to return to classrooms

Ngige said: “CONUA people have been accusing me of being a friend to ASUU. I was doing the right thing. They submitted their application in 2019, accusing ASUU of being undemocratic in its activities. They also said that they are stifled because they don’t know how elections are conducted in ASUU. They made some points.

“So they put more pressure on me. I exercised my power under the Trade Union Act. ASUU can go to court if angered by the new development. The new unions were registered because of their peculiarities. And they have said they’re no strikers and that they would improve the system with a new approach.”

On the autonomy of universities, he noted that the federal government has always supported the autonomy of varsities 100 percent.

“No selective autonomy involved. ASUU has members in key positions in the institutions. They influence the appointment of VCs, DVCs and others”, the minister concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now