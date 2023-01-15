ASUU in limbo as Nigerian govt requests CONUA members’ details for payment of withheld salaries

The Federal Government has asked members of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) to provide their account details for payment of withheld salaries.

CONUA, a factional union of the varsity lecturers registered by the federal government last year, had in December threatened to drag the government to court over the withheld salaries of its members.

The union insisted that its members did not take part in the eight months strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The government knew that the union did not call for strike action and its members were not involved in the strike action that lasted for eight months and which shut down the university system nationwide,” it stated.

In a circular dated January 13, 2023, signed by the Director, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, Charles Wali, and addressed to the CONUA president, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, the office of the Accountant General of the Federation requested the union to forward the details of its members.

Wali added that the details should include individual IPPIS numbers for ease of identification.

The circular read: “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter on the above subject matter dated November 2, 2022, in respect of payment of your withheld backlog of salaries and to request you to provide a soft copy of membership of CONUA across universities to enable payment as requested.

“Meanwhile, you may wish to forward the following details to facilitate seamless deduction and remittance of check-off dues: Evidence of registration; official account details of the union; membership list of the union, signed by each member; percentage of deduction (check-off dues)/amount to be deducted from each member; mode of remittance between the headquarters and local chapters.”

The government had in November pro-rata the ASUU members’ salaries, prompting an angry response from the union.

