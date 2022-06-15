News
ASUU issue more complicated than Nigerians think – Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government on Wednesday expressed worry over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 to protest the Federal Government’s failure to address its demands.
The union had since extended the strike three more times.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who addressed the State House correspondent after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), said the issue with ASUU was not an easy one.
Mohammed said: “I don’t think because we’re having challenges with the university lecturers, we should stop primary school students from continuing with their education.
ASUU threatens to punish universities that pull out of strike
“And I wish that the ASUU issue is as simple as many of us think it is. I don’t think it’s that simple. But I want to assure you that a lot is going on behind the scenes.
“I think probably the minister of education will be better positioned to give the details. But like any government, if we’re not concerned, we would not set up all the committees which have been working.
“If we are not concerned, we will not be looking for means to even assuage the feelings of the union.
“We’re worried. We’re concerned, and we’ll continue to work towards finding an early resolution of the problem.”
