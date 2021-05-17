ASUU joins Kaduna warning strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University Chapter, has directed its members to join the ongoing warning strike by public sector workers in the state.

The ASUU Chairman in the university, Dr. Peter Adamu, gave the directive in a circular to the members of the union in Kaduna on Monday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had declared a five-day warning strike in the state over the recent sack of over 7,000 local government workers by the state government.

The union also demanded the full settlement of entitlements of about 50, 000 workers disengaged from service by the state government from 2017 to date.

READ ALSO: Total blackout in Kaduna , as labour commences strike

Adamu said: “I am directed by the National Secretariat of our great union through the Zonal office Kano, for members to join the warning strike.

“Members should remember that ASUU is an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the principal officers of ASUU were part of the NLC National Executive Council that took the decision on the strike action.

“Also, members that violate the strike action must note that the union will not be there for them when the wrath of the governor falls on them.

“We must unite for a just cause because injury to one is an injury to all.”

Join the conversation

Opinions