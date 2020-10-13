ASUU meets Senate, introduces alternative to IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has introduced an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to the Senate leadership.

This was revealed on Monday by Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the President of ASUU who addressed reporters after a three-hour closed-door session between the union and the leadership of the Senate.

According to Ogunyemi, ASUU proposed the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, a home-grown system that would end the eight-month industrial action by the union if embraced by the Federal Government.

Prof Ogunyemi further noted that the visit to the Upper Chamber was a follow up to the earlier one held in October 2019 between the body of lecturers and the leadership of the Senate, where ASUU had told the leadership of the House that it would design an alternative to the IPPIS, which would accommodate the peculiarity of the university system.

He said, “We had a positive meeting which was cordial and we are going to continue from there. We will still meet again to continue from where we stopped.

“We have developed what we call University Transparency and Accountability Solution. We have presented it to the Senate today and the Senate President commended it.

“We are going to present the platform to other stakeholders. UTAS is home grown while IPPIS is foreign.

“We have shown that we are inventors, we are creators of software and we are also capable of doing what our colleagues are doing in other parts of the world,” Prof Ogunyemi concluded.

