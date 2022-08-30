ASUU: Nigerian govt to meet varsity vice-chancellors, others September 6

The National Universities Commission (NUC) will meet the vice-chancellors of federal universities on September 6 in Abuja.

The meeting was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the current impasse between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU extended its six-month-old strike indefinitely on Monday.

The strike embarked on by the union to press home its demand for a review of the condition of service, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of salaries, among others entered its 197th day on Tuesday.

The Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of Administration in NUC, Chris Maiyaki, convened the meeting in a letter addressed to all vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors, and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities in the country.

The meeting, according to him, will take place at the NUC secretariat in Abuja.

The letter read: “As the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Councils and the Vice-Chancellors are quite aware the industrial action by university-based unions has led to the closure of the institutions since February 2022.

You are also aware that the non-teaching unions have suspended their industrial actions with effect from August 24, 2022, while a final decision is being awaited from ASUU.

“It has become necessary for the Governing Councils and the managements of the universities to be briefed on the decisions and actions taken by the Federal Government so far to allow for a well-coordinated review of the situation including building consensus around succeeding actions.

“Consequently, I am to invite the Pro-Chancellors & Chairmen of Councils as well as Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities to a special interactive meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.”

