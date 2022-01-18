‘ASUU, NMA not recognised labour unions in public service’

The Federal Government has disclosed that foremost unions — the Nigerian Medical Association and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as their affiliates — are not recognised within the charter of the public service.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan made this assertion during the opening of the separate and joint meetings of the national public service negotiating councils.

Amongst those in attendance were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba.

She said, “While you sit at plenary, I ask that among other crucial matters to be discussed, you are enjoined to note that Unions like the Nigeria Medical Association and the Academic Staff Union of Universities and their affiliates are not members of any recognized Labour Union in the Public Service and the government is considering bringing the Health and Education Sectors to constitute two additional Councils, subject to recommendations emerging from the meetings.

READ ALSO: Plateau University ASUU ignores national body, commences indefinite strike

“Sustaining industrial harmony in any sector of a country’s economy, including the public sector, is strategic and cardinal to national development. This is because there cannot be meaningful development in any country where the grievances of workers, who are the drivers of development, are ignored.”

Yemi-Esan noted that the Federal Government had to negotiate with these unions and affiliates in order to maintain harmony between the leadership and Nigerian workers.

“In line with the principle and practice of collective bargaining, the government, particularly in recent times, has had to engage organised labour unions in constant dialogue. Thus, it is pleasing to note that such effort has not been in vain, as we can appreciate the evident harmonious industrial atmosphere in the country.

“Of course, this would not have been possible without the understanding and support of the organised labour unions for the policies and programmes of the government. Hence, our gathering here today is one of our relentless efforts towards ensuring the sustenance of this cordial relationship.

“As you know, the public service is the instrument of government for the formulation and implementation of policies, programmes and projects, leveraging on efficient aggregation and deployment of human and material resources. This role, over the years, necessitated reforms that redefined, restructured and repositioned the public service to enable it to respond to the socio-economic and political dynamics of public administration,” Yemi-Esan said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now