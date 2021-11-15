ASUU reacts as UNILORIN student beats lecturer to coma

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilorin branch, on Monday condemned the attack on a female lecturer of the Faculty of Life Sciences, Mrs. Rahmat Zakariyyah, by a student of the institution.

The 400- level student of the Department of Microbiology simply identified as Salaudeen Waliyu aka Captain Walz allegedly beat the lecturer to a coma.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the student attacked the lecturer in her office because she refused to help him over his failure to do the mandatory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The lecturer, who is also the student’s project supervisor, sustained a lot of injuries before falling into a coma.

The ASUU chairman in the zone, Prof. Moyosore Ajao, in a chat with journalists declared that the union would never allow such a dastardly act to go unaddressed.

He said: “It is not just because the lecturer is a female but because she is a human being and violence is never tolerated in ASUU, more or less in a university where character and learning are the essence of it.

“ASUU is patiently waiting on what the university management is going to do before we now apply our own action.

“But I can tell you that the union is not sleeping on the matter and we are never going to allow such matters to be swept under the carpet.”

He revealed that the matter been reported to the law enforcement agencies.

“The university must demonstrate the capacity to deal with such an act, apart from that they must ensure that such a thing never happens again,” Ajao added.

By Ijeoma ilekanachi

