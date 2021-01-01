ASUU sanctions 240 UNILAG lecturers for flouting directive on IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos chapter, has sanctioned at least 240 lecturers, including professors for enrolling in the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS) against its directive.

The union embarked on strike in March last year over a disagreement with the Federal Government on IPPIS.

ASUU asked its members not to enroll in IPPIS, saying it was against the autonomy of the universities and proposed the Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative platform.

The union suspended the strike in December after the government met some of its demands, including exemption of its members from enrollment in the payment platform.

The decision to sanction the lecturers was taken at the ASUU Congress held on December 29, 2020 in UNILAG.

The union in a resolution asked members not to vote for “defaulting lecturers.”

The document was signed by Chairman of ASUU in UNILAG, Dele Ashiru, and Secretary, Olusegun Samuel.

It read: “In line with the Constitution and Code of Practice of our union and in tandem with the extant traditions of our union, NEC decisions are sacrosanct, inviolable and must be obeyed unconditionally by all members of the union at all times irrespective of their personal disposition to the contrary.

“Failure or refusal to obey NEC directives by any member or group of members, especially when it has to do with directive against attempt by authorities; be it government or university administrations, to strangulate our union and members, will amount to act of sabotage, misconduct, indiscipline, disloyalty, and betrayal by members complicit in such actions.

“It is hereby resolved unanimously by the Congress of ASUU-UNILAG held on the 29th day of December 2020 that these underlisted members of ASUU-UNILAG cannot be trusted to advance, protect and defend the interest of members of ASUU-UNILAG in any position within the University. Hence, they cannot be trusted with any position of responsibilities for which the votes of our members are required now and in the future.

“It is the resolution of Congress that the under listed members shall therefore not enjoy the support and votes of members of ASUU-UNILAG in any election(s) they stand for now or in the future.

“Finally, members are hereby enjoined not to vote for any of the undersigned members who went against the directive of the union on by enrolling on IPPIS should they stand for any elective position now or in the future.”

