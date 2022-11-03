ASUU slams Nigerian govt for paying members half-salary

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos chapter, on Thursday berated the Federal Government over the poor treatment of its members.

This followed reports on the payment of half-salary to the university lecturers in October.

ASUU suspended its eight-month strike on October 14.

Before the strike was suspended, the government had maintained that the lecturers would not be paid for the periods they stayed away from classrooms.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ASUU Chairman UNILAG chapter, Dele Ashiru, described the government’s decision to pay half-salary to the union members as “insensitive and disheartening.”

He, however, urged the varsity lecturers to remain calm and await further directives from the union’s National Secretariat even in the face of the government’s provocation.

The statement read: “It is, to say the least, insensitive and disheartening that a supposedly democratic government can be so vicious, reckless, and inhuman in dealing with the best brains in our society.

“The leadership of the union at the national level has been duly informed about this unfortunate development and they are on top of the issue.”

