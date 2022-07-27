News
ASUU STIRKE: Sowore, Wabba, students, others join NLC protest, storm NASS
Workers led by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba, and other activists on Wednesday staged a protest at the nation’s capital, Abuja over the prolonged strike action of the Academic Staff Union if Universities (ASUU).
The protesters are on their way to the National Assembly.
They were joined by AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, and the immediate past President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, among others.
This was in continuation of the solidarity protest in support of the five-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the call on government to resolve the issues.
The protests, which started yesterday, is spearheaded by the NLC President, Comrade Wabba, in Abuja. Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has also joined the protest to get students back to classes.
Others who led the protest included a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, and the immediate past President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, among others.
The NLC said the protest was meant to demand urgent actions from the government as regards the five-month industrial action.
Read also:NLC gives Nigerian govt two weeks ultimatum to end ASUU strike
According to Wabba, the protracted strike was a result of lack of concern by the federal government for the future of innocent Nigerian students.
The union, therefore, said it would march to the National Assembly to speak with the lawmakers as regards the issue.
ASUU embarked on strike on February 14 over the contagious inability of the Federal Government to honour and implement the agreements it made with ASUU in 2009 as well as the refusal of the current administration to exempt lecturers from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.
ASUU had also charged the federal government to increase funding of tertiary institutions and pay outstanding allowances.
Since the strike began, series of negotiations between the two parties had not proven useful as the federal government continued to feign its responsibility.
