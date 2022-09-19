Metro
ASUU STRIKE: Gridlock as protesting students block Lagos airport road
Nigerian university students on Monday morning blocked a section of the access road to the Murtala Mohammad International Airport in Lagos to protest the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The situation resulted in a gridlock as the vehicular movement in and out of the airport was affected.
Police teams have been deployed to the scene.
Read also: NANS vows to ground airports over ASUU strike
The National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Giwa Temitope, also confirmed that policemen were at the protest scene.
“They are here to protect us. Nobody has been harassed but we are not relenting. No retreat, no surrender,” he said.
NANS members had threatened to ground activities at the local and international airports across the country effective today in order to demand that the seven-month-old ASUU strike is called off.
More details to follow…
