Metro
ASUU strike leads UNIBEN staff to commit suicide
A staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) by the name of Carter Oshodin has committed suicide in Edo State over alleged non-payment of salaries.
Ripples Nigeria learnt the deceased who was working as a data entry staff in the institution became financially incapacitated as a result of the industrial action by both academic and non-academic unions of Universities, which had led to non payment of salaries in the institution.
It was also gathered that Oshodin had complained about his inability to settle some bills including his daughter’s school fees.
The Federal Government had vowed to use the no-work-no-pay policy in its engagement with the striking university workers, saying they wouldn’t be paid for work not done.
The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the command was aware of the unfortunate incident though it had not received an official report on it.
“Yes, the command happens to be aware of it by following up events and processes in the state, not that the family of the man who committed suicide reported it officially.
Read also: SERAP, students sue Buhari, Ngige over ASUU strike
“The case remains unreported to date but we are aware of it because of our interest in following event in the state.”
Complaining about poor handling of public universities and other issues, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had on February 14 shut down all public universities.
Several meetings between the parties didn’t yield any results, a situation that had forced the union to declare a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike.
The Non-academic Staff Union of Universities has also been on strike for months now.
