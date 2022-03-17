Metro
ASUU STRIKE: Management shuts down UI indefinitely
The management of the University of Ibadan on Thursday ordered the indefinite closure of the institution over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The union had during the week extended its ongoing warning strike by eight weeks over the Federal Government’s failure to honour the agreement reached by both parties.
The Registrar of the institution, Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi, announced the management’s decision in a special bulletin addressed to the students.
The university’s management directed the students to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect.
UI is the second university to order students to vacate the campus after the University of Benin (UNIBEN).
The notice read: “Management, at its meeting on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, deliberated on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had now been extended by eight (8) weeks.
READ ALSO: UNIBEN shuts campus indefinitely over ASUU strike
“As a result, academic activities in the University have become paralysed.
“Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has directed that the University be closed until further notice.”
Faluyi, however, said post-graduate students who had paid their school fees and undergraduate students on industrial attachment or practical training are exempted from the vacation notice.
“Such students are to visit the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs for accommodation arrangement.
“A new date of resumption will be communicated in due course.
“Management wishes our students a safe journey to their various destinations,” the notice added.
