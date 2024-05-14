News
ASUU threatens fresh strike in varsities
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday threatened to embark on a fresh strike over the absence of governing councils in all federal universities in the country.
The ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who gave the warning at a media briefing held at the union’s national secretariat in Abuja, also decried the Federal Government’s refusal to address the varsity teachers’ demands.
He has asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible for any action taken by ASUU to protest the May 2023 dissolution of governing councils in the universities.
The ASUU chapter at the University of Abuja began an indefinite strike on May 2 to protest the absence of a governing council in the institution.
The union suspended its month-long strike in October 2022 after former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration agreed to meet some of its demands.
The union had demanded funding for the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and constitution of visitation panels in the universities, among others.
