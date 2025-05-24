ASUU threatens fresh strike over unresolved demands, demands action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday urged the Federal Government to honour the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide industrial action.

The ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, issued this warning at a news conference in Abuja.

He stressed the importance of the government fulfilling its promises and addressing the worsening conditions in Nigerian universities.

According to Piwuna, nine critical issues remain unresolved, including the stalled renegotiation process since 2017.

He mentioned withheld salaries from the 2022 strike and unpaid entitlements linked to the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Piwuna also criticised the delayed release of revitalisation funds and earned academic allowances due to government inaction.

The ASUU president lamented that despite the government’s promises to inject ₦150 billion into universities and adjust irregular allowances by 2026, the commitments remain unfulfilled.

He highlighted the marginalisation of ASUU members at state institutions such as Kogi State University and Lagos State University.

According to him, victimisation, salary denial, and job insecurity persist in the universities and undermine staff morale.

On university autonomy, he said political interference has compromised the selection of leaders, citing Nnamdi Azikiwe and Abuja universities as examples.

Piwuna warned that universities are becoming battlegrounds for political and economic interests.

He called for a national rebirth through education, vital for Nigeria’s transformation and prosperity.

He proposed a national education summit focusing on funding, autonomy, and academic welfare to address the crisis.

“Education empowers citizens, drives innovation, and instills values. Without it, development is impossible,” Piwuna stated.

He reaffirmed ASUU’s commitment to reforming Nigerian universities and urged patriotic Nigerians and global allies to support the struggle.

“Our universities should be centres for solutions to national challenges.

“We are open to dialogue but will not tolerate further erosion of our rights,” the ASUU president warned.

ASUU embarked on a strike over its unresolved demands in February 2022 and returned to work in December of the same year.

