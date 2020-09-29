ASUU threatens sanctions against lecturers in Rivers universities over resumption | Ripples Nigeria

Lecturers in Rivers State-owned universities risk being sanctioned if they resume academic activities, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Monday.

ASUU National President, Abiodun Ogunyemi, stated this while reacting to the directive of the Rivers State Government that tertiary institutions, secondary and vocational schools were to reopen on Monday, October 5.

Ogunyemi, who spoke on a radio station, 92.3 Nigeria Info, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said ASUU had not exempted any of its branches from the ongoing strike.

He said: “We have not exempted any branch of our union from the ongoing strike.

“Any branch that does that will be violating our directives and what we do in such situations is to take them through our procedure and apply appropriate sanctions.”

The Port Harcourt Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Uzo Onyebinama, who also spoke on the radio programme, said although the unions in Rivers State universities were on suspension for previously flouting the order of strike, it did not expect the members to resume classes.

