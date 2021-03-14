ASUU threatens to resume strike over alleged victimization of members, non-payment of salaries | Ripples Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday threatened to resume its suspended strike over alleged victimisation of members and non-payment of salaries.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, lamented that about three months after the union suspended its strike, many lecturers are still owed salaries of between two and 10 months.

He told Nigerians to blame the Federal Government if the lecturers down tools again.

ASUU suspended its nine months strike on December 24, 2020.

Akinwole said: “While ASUU as a union, and her members as individuals in various branches have remained faithful to this agreement by returning to classes and performing their respective duties, the Federal Government, true to type, has reneged on its part

“Contrary to Federal Government’s affirmation of its commitment to pay all withheld salaries of ASUU members who have not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information system (IPPIS), three months after the suspension of the strike, thousands of ASUU members across various branches are still being owed salaries.

“Instead of deploying the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software developed by ASUU, which has been adjudged effective for payment of salaries, some of our members are still being denied their salaries and others are being coerced by agents of the government to register on the repressive IPPIS for payment of salaries.

“The Union ASUU and her members are made to suffer from all the aforementioned attacks by the federal government while the public expects our members, some of who now live on the charity of family members and colleagues for survival to use their personal resources to discharge their duties diligently in the universities.

“These harsh conditions would have terrible consequences on public tertiary education in Nigeria and when push eventually comes to shove, as it definitely will in no distant future, the Nigerian public should accordingly blame the Federal Government for its insincerity.

“Blame the federal government of Nigeria if the universities are shut down again.”

