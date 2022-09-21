Politics
ASUU to appeal court judgment ordering it to end strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday said it would appeal the judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC) which directed it the suspend its seven months old strike.
This was made known in a statement issued by Adelaida Odukoya, Chairman of Lagos Zone of the union, soon after the judgment was delivered.
The union urged its members to remain calm, adding that its lawyer is already filing an appeal on the matter.
Read also:New twist as NANS rejects court order for ASUU to call off strike, brands it ‘black market judgement’
The statement read: “Our Comrade President, Victor Osodeke, has urged members of our Great Union to remain calm as there is no cause for alarm on the back-to-work order delivered earlier today.
“Our lawyer is filing an appeal and stay of execution of the judgment. Members should remain resolute and strong. A united people can never be defeated. Solidarity without compromise.”
Justice Polycarp Hamman had earlier on Wednesday ordered the striking lecturers to end their seven-month-old strike, saying the industrial action violated Section 18 (1) (2) of the Trade Disputes Act.
