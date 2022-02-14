ASUU to begin one month warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has given notice that it will embark on a one-month warning strike to press home its demands.

The warning strike is in agitation for the implementation of agreements with the Federal Government.

This was disclosed by the ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeko during a press conference at the Aderinokun Auditorium of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after a marathon meeting with the members of its National Executive Council (NEC).

He said, “The strike will be comprehensive and total and would last for the period of four weeks to enable the Federal Government to make changes.

“The union would embark on an indefinite strike if their demands are not met within one month.”

The ASUU President further rejected reports of the association’s lack of concern for the educational sector saying, “Contrary to the views canvassed in some quarters, our union loathes to disrupt academic activities on our campuses. We love our students and respect their parents and guardians.

“We are also not insensitive to the genuine concerns about stable academic calendars in public universities expressed by patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria.

“But the blame should be squarely put at the doorsteps of those who have ignored our patriotic yearnings for a development-oriented education in Nigeria.

“The patience of our members has been tasked beyond tolerable limits. The greatest assets of any nation is its human capital, Any nation that pays lip service to education as we currently witness in Nigeria will only grow in age and never experience genuine development.

“We, therefore, seek the understanding and support of all stakeholders to make Nigerian government more responsive to issues of human capital development including health and education.

“We invite all lovers of education to join our struggle for a greater Nigeria. Nigerian politicians keep proliferating educational institutions without prioritizing education.”

