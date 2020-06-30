ASUU TO FG: Any appointment, promotion using IPPIS is illegal

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has informed the Federal Government of Nigeria that any appointment and promotions carried out under the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is illegal.

ASUU made the declaration on Monday in a strike bulletin made available to newsmen which was signed by its President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

In the bulletin, ASUU maintained that the union will insist on reversal of appointments and promotions during the strike for failing to meet established norms and procedures for doing so.

The ASUU President also lashed out at some Vice-Chancellors who are promising online delivery they cannot defend stating further that appointments through the Illegal IPPIS by some Vice-chancellors will be reversed.

He said; “It is against the ongoing struggle for any member to participate in any appointment during the time because it will fail all standard procedures.

“How many institutions can boast of functional institutional mail? How many of the institutions have functional Internet service? Some of them are behind the problems facing universities with corrupt behaviours.

“ASUU wrote petitions to anti-corruption agencies on these VCs but got no results, which makes us to believe they are working with the ruling class to destroy common patrimony. Employing under IPPIS while on strike is also an illegality.

“They will insist on the reversal of such appointments. We shall pursue our desire to get the best of University for our Children as well as a best welfare system for our members,” Ogunyemi concluded.

