ASUU to ‘resist’ attempt to slow down integrity test on preferred payment platform

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to elongate the conduct of integrity test on its preferred payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had said on Tuesday the integrity test being conducted on UTAS by the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) last between six and eight weeks.

In his reaction to the minister’s claim, the President of ASUU, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, described as unfounded the assertion that the process would take between six and eight weeks before it is completed.

Ogunyemi, who featured on a television programme in Abuja, said the integrity test could be completed within one week if the federal government is sincere and conscientious about the process.

He said: “On UTAS, I want to say that this thing about six and eight weeks is unfounded. I want to tell you categorically is if the government is sincere and conscientious about the process in motion now, within one week, we can put the integrity test behind us.”

“As at yesterday (Wednesday), we did a practical demonstration with more than 30 experts in NITDA, UTAS was demonstrated at NITDA yesterday and none of the experts faulted it. And with that, we are good to go.

“UTAS has no problem, UTAS has no blemish, UTAS is far higher in integrity, content, and validity over the IPPIS. There is no basis for comparison. So, let no government official, no matter how highly placed slow down the process, otherwise, our members will resist it with all legitimate means.”

The two parties will resume talks on the ongoing efforts to end the eight-month strike by the university lecturers on Friday.

