Nigeria In One Minute
ASUU to sponsor ‘bring back your children’ bill in National Assembly
The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said on Thursday the union would soon sponsor a bill at the National Assembly to force privileged Nigerians whose children are studying abroad to bring back their wards to study in the country’s institutions.
Osodeke, who disclosed this at a one-day seminar on the State of the Nation held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, said non-governmental organizations, Students Unions and academics all over the country will be mobilized to the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the bill titled: “Bring ack your children
He said: “Today, the leaders of this country and those who control our wealth have completely abandoned education. Today, this country is reaping the work of our abandoning education and what do they do as an alternative?
“They have created avenues for themselves in such a way that having abandoned and killed our education, they look for somewhere else where people invested in education to send their children, their wards, and relations. We are having one proposition we have put forward. We are going to storm the National Assembly with a bill.
READ ALSO: ASUU is not asking for things that are impossible —Ngige
“That bill will be titled ‘Bring back your children and we are going to mobilise the students, the NGOs and all of us will storm the National Assembly and we will ensure that that Bill is passed.
“Their children must be in Nigerian schools whether primary, secondary, university or colleges of education. When the bill is out, we will mobilize the students’ unions, the academics, and the NGOs.”
The ASUU President also decried the worsening insecurity in Nigeria and urged the government to address the problem.
Osodeke added: “Many of our colleagues are now afraid to travel by road. Many people are even afraid to visit their children in schools while some are afraid to send their children to schools.
“We have gotten to a stage that nobody is safe whether you are going by the road, by air, by sea, or by train. You are all aware that recently, the bandits almost derailed a train. All of us need to work hard to change these trajectories.”
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...