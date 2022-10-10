ASUU to suspend strike in a few days – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Monday the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would suspend its eight-month-old strike in a few days.

The speaker disclosed this to journalists at the end of a meeting with the ASUU leadership led by the president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in Abuja.

On his part, Osodeke said if the House had intervened in the manner earlier, the strike would have been over in a matter of days.

He expressed happiness at the progress recorded in the efforts at resolving the impasse in the last few days

“ASUU has now seen light at the end of the tunnel on this issue and we are happy about this,” Osodeke stated.

READ ALSO: Buhari to communicate decision on ASUU to Nigerians — Gbajabiamila

The union embarked on strike on February 14 over the Federal Government’s refusal to honour agreements reached by both parties.

The union’s demands include the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a payment platform in the universities, among others.

The Court of Appeal had last week ordered the varsity teachers to suspend their strike and return to classrooms.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now