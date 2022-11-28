Connect with us

ASUU: UI lecturers protest, tag Nigerian govt merciless

The members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Univeristy of Ibadan, on Monday, protested the failure of the Nigerian government to honour agreements with the union.

In a video circulating online, the lectures held placards and walked within the campus.

ASUU Chairman, UI Chapter, Prof Ayoola Akinwole, who addressed students and journalists during the rally, described the protest as peaceful.

He urged the Federal Government to fulfill agreement reached with the unions.

Read also:Sultan challenges Nigerian govt to resolve dispute with ASUU

Akinwole said: “The present government is one of the most lawless government Nigeria has ever seen. The government that doesn’t obey its own rule, the government that doesn’t obey its own court, a government that is merciless in meting out draconian policies on the working class. Our people say no to all these treatments.”

This development was connected to the half salaries paid to ASUU members at the end of the October.

The leadership of the union had vehemently condemned the decision of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and accused him of casualising univeristy lecturers.

However, Ngige had said the lecturers were paid for the month of October on pro rata basis.

