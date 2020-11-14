ASUU urges Edo govt to pay varsity lecturers’ four-month salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma Chapter, on Saturday, urged the Edo State government to address the non-payment of staff salaries in the institution.

The ASUU Chairman in the institution, Dr. Monday Igbafen, said in a statement the union members had experienced untold suffering due to non-payment of their salaries for four months.

He said: “We call on the Edo State government to urgently intervene in the crisis of payment of staff salaries at the university.

“This is to avoid the continuation of the ongoing nationwide strike in the university after the eventual resolution of the strike at the national level.

Igbafen said his colleagues were worried over the continued silence of the state government on the matter.

However, the state government has denied owing the varsity lecturers salaries and emoluments.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, told journalists the state government was up to date with its obligations to all cadres of workers and public officers in the state.

“The state government has never reneged on its obligations to pay workers and other cadres of staff their due wages and salaries,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions