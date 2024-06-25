ASUU urges Nigerian govt to remove universities from IPPIS, fulfill other agreements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promise on the removal of its members from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Chairman of ASUU, Federal University, Lokoja (FUL) chapter, Dr. Joshua Silas, the made the call during a protest by members of the union at FUL campus in Felele, Lokoja, Kogi State on Tuesday.

He chairman urged the federal government to implement the re-negotiations of 2009 agreements reached with the ASUU national leadership to prevent resumption of the suspended industrial action.

The ASUU national leadership had a few weeks ago threatened to resume the strike suspended in October 2022 over the government’s refusal to honour agreement reached by both parties.

Silas said: “We are carrying out these protests nationwide as directed by the national body of ASUU in solidarity to urge the federal government to promptly meet our demands.

“The government has failed to meet with our demands regarding the 2009 re-negotiation agreements with the national body of ASUU as promised.

“A lot has been done and government promised to meet our needs but since 2009 to 2024 till now, nothing has been done because government has failed to honour the agreements.

“We suspended the last strike in October 2022 with the hope that government would resolve all the outstanding issues, but till today June 25, 2024, nothing has been done.

“The protest is to call the attention of the general public to be aware and bear us witness that ASUU has been patient enough with the government.

“Enough is enough; this is totally unacceptable because many of our members have died due to the present economic hardships.

“We urge the government to do the needful because ASUU should not be blamed for any industrial action anytime from now.”

