ASUU: We have no official Twitter handle, beware of impostors

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday clarified that it has no official Twitter handle, despite the presence of some accounts named after the association.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the ASUU National Chairman made this disclosure during a live interview on Channels Television monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

In response to a question regarding ASUU’s presence on the social media application, Osodeke said, “We have no Twitter handle; every handle on the app is fake. We decided not to create one for now due to security issues.”

He further urged the Federal Government to institute a technical team to seek ways to raise funds in order to implement the agreements with the association which led to the current industrial action.

“We expect the Federal Government to set up a technical team to look at the agreement in order to find ways to raise funds.

“I am sponsoring more than eight students myself but it is better for them to graduate with good certificates rather than rush and put them in the labour market. The failure in the system is why we have shoddy engineering jobs due to poor laboratories and infrastructure which is not helped by the godfatherism in the system,” he said.

ASUU had embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the previous agreements signed by both parties.

The union extended the strike by another eight weeks over the government’s recalcitrant position on the matter.

