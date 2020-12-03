ASUU will call off strike soon, Nigerian govt assures

The federal government of Nigeria has assured that the ongoing industrial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be called off very soon.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu during the inauguration of the reconstituted government team on renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with ASUU.

While speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of Education lamented that the industrial actions by ASUU, have negatively affected the university circle in Nigeria over the years.

Adamu who gave the assurance that ASUU will soon end its strike action also revealed that progress had been made in talks geared towards ensuring an end to recurring issues.

“The federal government and relevant stakeholders, in the past months, have been neck-deep in several meetings with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and others, to resolve the outstanding issues that led to the current industrial action in public universities.

“Although most of residual issues were part of the comprehensive agreement reached with the previous administration, I can report that significant progress has, so far, been recorded and there is an opportunity that our public universities, like their private counterparts, will soon reopen for academic activities”, he hinted.

