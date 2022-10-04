ASUU’s existence under peril as Nigerian govt registers rival union

The Federal Government will on Tuesday, submit a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway group of the lecturers’ union, in light of unresolved issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This might lead to the disintegration of the ASUU after months of industrial action over the refusal of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

According to an invitation given to newsmen on Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Oshundun Olajide, Minister of Labor and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige is scheduled to deliver the presentation.

The invitation reads, “The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

“The Programme is scheduled to hold as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, 4th October 2022

“Venue: Hon. Minister Conference Room, Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Abuja.

“Time: 2:00pm

“Your media organisation is invited to cover the event and strictly by invitation.”

CONUA, a breakaway faction of ASUU, is led by its National Coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

In order to drive home its demands, ASUU has been on strike since February 14.

The strike is a result of the federal government’s unwillingness to renegotiate the terms of the contract it signed with ASUU in 2009, which included, among other things, proper funding for the system and the substitution of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) with the UTAS as the payment platform for the university sector.

