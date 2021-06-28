Business
At 22%, Nigeria has one of lowest debt to GDP ratio among peers
Despite the backlash that trailed Nigeria’s consistent borrowing, the country has one of the lowest debts to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among peers.
Latest data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that states and federal debt portfolio as of March 31 stood at N33.11 trillion and nominal GDP of N152.32 trillion as of December 31, 2020.
When Nigeria’s national debt is broken down in relation to GDP, it stood at 22 percent.
Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio of 22 percent compares favorably with other emerging countries such as South Africa (77 percent), Kenya (68.6 percent), and Vietnam (46.6 percent).
United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s debt to GDP is 38.33 percent while Brazil has 98.94 percent.
Other nations with similar economic characteristics as Nigeria including Mexico, Indonesia, and Turkey also have a higher debt to GDP ratio than Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Despite two quarters of GDP growth, 47.8% of Nigeria’s economy still in recession
Mexico debt to GDP ratio stands at 60.59 percent as of the December 31, 2020 while Indonesia and Turkey have 36.62 percent and 36.77 percent respectively.
However, economists have continued to argue that the debt to GDP ratio does not fully reflects the true state of countries’ finances.
However, a study by the World Bank found that only countries whose debt-to-GDP ratios exceed 77 percent for prolonged periods experience significant slowdowns in economic growth.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) pegged the maximum debt limit for West African countries at 70 percent.
By: David Ibemere
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....