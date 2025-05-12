At 99, Afenifere leader Pa Fasoranti declares Nigeria on path to greatness

As he marked his 99th birthday on Monday, Afenifere leader and elder statesman Pa Reuben Fasoranti delivered a message of hope, declaring that Nigeria is firmly on the road to transformation and will soon become a nation its citizens will take pride in.

Speaking during a special event held in his honour at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, the revered nonagenarian expressed strong optimism about the country’s future.

His remarks were shared in a statement issued by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

“Although Nigeria might have missed opportunities to develop in the past, hope is very much alive now that the country is on the path to progress and greatness,” Fasoranti stated.

He linked his renewed confidence in Nigeria’s trajectory to both the enduring potential of its people and the direction provided by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He cited the *Renewed Hope Agenda* as a guiding vision he believes is already bearing fruit.

“Nigeria’s future is based on inspiration, and when Tinubu came to me to express his desire to run for the presidency of Nigeria, I prayed to the Almighty and I got a nod that the prayer would be answered. We continue to give glory and adoration to the Supreme Being for answering our prayers,” he said.

Fasoranti also highlighted the evolving political consciousness among the Yoruba people and their pivotal role in the wider African context.

“The future is very bright for the Yorubas as they are increasingly becoming conscious of the historic roles they are to play in the emancipation of the black race,” he added.

President Tinubu, in his tribute, praised Fasoranti as “a model of exemplary leadership,” a sentiment echoed by political leaders, traditional rulers, and academics who gathered to celebrate the iconic figure.

The six South-West governors joined the chorus of praise. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State described Fasoranti as “a rare symbol of patriotism, courage and integrity whose life of selfless service has become a guiding light for generations of Nigerians.”

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, hailed him as “a role model, a leader and father who deserves to be celebrated,” while his Osun counterpart, Governor Ademola Adeleke, called Fasoranti “a great asset to the Yoruba race and Nigeria.”

Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, acknowledged Fasoranti’s inspiring leadership, noting that “Pa Fasoranti has displayed great exemplary leadership that is worthy of emulation.”

Also paying tribute were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who described Fasoranti’s life as one marked by “courage, honesty, integrity, an unblemished record in public service, and devotion to humanity.”

Representing the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, through Registrar Mr. G.O. Saliu, underscored Fasoranti’s relevance to national development: “Societies that want to make progress thrive on the strength of individuals like Fasoranti who embody that society’s ideals.”

Chief host Basorun Seinde Arogbofa recounted Fasoranti’s unwavering defense of Yoruba interests, especially during times of regional insecurity.

“There was a time when external forces threatened the Yoruba nation; it was leaders like Pa Fasoranti who stood firm in the defence of the people,” Arogbofa said.

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, described him as a man worthy of all accolades, noting his significant impact on the state, particularly in education and ethical governance.

Chairman of the event, Professor Olu Aderounmu, commended Fasoranti for his “principled leadership style, human empowerment, and community services.”

