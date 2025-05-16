At APC Lagos rally, Jandor declares nothing will stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, on Friday declared his readiness to work for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He stated this during a rally to announce his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ojo area of Lagos.

Adediran had on March 3 resigned from the PDP and announced his return to the APC.

He declared that with the positive results of Tinubu’s reforms and recent defections into the party, nothing would stop the President’s re-election if he decides to re-contest in 2027.

He said: “Our conviction to come back home is as a result of the reforms that Mr. President is doing.

“Removal of fuel subsidy makes Tinubu a selfless President because he would have ordinarily allowed the status quo to remain to secure a second term in office.

“The President is poised to do what is best for the country, and the reforms are yielding results for the country now.



“That is why we are going to do everything humanly possible to make sure we work for his re-election.

“Our priority is to ensure that we see to how this man will return in 2027 to give to further reposition the country.”

Adediran, who noted that though he did not win as PDP candidate in 2023, his struggle however opened up political opportunities for people of Badagry division in APC.

In his address, the APC Chairman in Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, noted that the party was proud to have Adediran and his team back.

He urged the party leaders to accommodate the team.

