Politics
At Chatham House, Obi refuses to criticize IPOB
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has detailed his plans towards quelling secessionist agitations and unrest across the country.
Obi made his stance known on Monday, during a media briefing at the Chatham House, in London.
Various secessionist groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation have unleashed mayhem on Nigerians, which has induced insecurity amongst the populace.
In response to a question regarding the situation, Obi vehemently refused to criticize the movements, while detailing the cause of such agitations.
He said, “When 40 percent of your population is unemployed, there will be all sorts of problem which is what caused this agitation and this is as a result of leadership failure over the years and once there is a good leadership, these problems will be solved.
“So yes, I will talk and speak with all agitators.”
Read also:Orji Kalu claims Kwankwaso, Peter Obi indirectly working for APC
Peter Obi also pledged to prosecute saboteurs who have held the country’s power sector hostage, while ensuring the elimination of fuel subsidies to boost revenues other crucial sectors.
“Monies have to be put into crucial areas which is why I am insistent on the elimination of fuel subsidies. This is why we need to dismantle the structure of criminality holding the country back. I am going to declare war on those holding the country back, especially in the power sector.
“We are committed to build a New Nigeria for the youths in order to bring back the Diaspora,” Obi revealed.
