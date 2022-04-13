At last, INEC confirms Tinubu’s claim, says 45% of PVCs in Nigeria are invalid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday over 45 percent of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in the country are invalid.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, however, said 1,390,519 PVCs are found to be valid as at January 14.

He also expressed fears about the 2023 elections due to worsening insecurity in the country.

“Everybody in Nigeria, including those of us in INEC is concerned about the security challenges. The environment must be secured for commission to conduct the election.

“However, we are liaising with the security agencies to secure the environment for us to conduct the 2023 elections.”

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had earlier this year raised concern over the PVCs in the country.

Tinubu, who addressed some women leaders who paid him a visit in Abuja, said the PVCs in the possession of Nigerians had expired.

But the commission quickly countered the ex-Lagos State governor and demanded a public apology for misinforming Nigerians.

