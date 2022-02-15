Yahaya Bello approves payment of N30,000 minimum wage in Kogi after two years

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage for the state workforce with partial consequential adjustment.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Arike-Ayoade, disclosed this after a meeting with the organised labour in Lokoja.

She said the delay in the implementation of the new wage was due to the inability of the working committee constituted by the state government to meet regularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SSG, however, commended the organized labour for its understanding and patience.

Also speaking, the state’s Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, praised the organised labour for their commitment to the amicable resolution of the matter without resorting to a strike action.

He said: “Governor Yahaya Bello is passionate about the welfare of civil servants and would continue to give priority attention to its workforce.”

The Head of the State Civil Service, Mrs. Hannah Odiyo, who was also at the forum, said with the singing of the agreement on the new national minimum wage, the committee had completed its work peacefully without recourse to strike action.”

READ ASLO: Kogi govt, labour set up committee on new minimum wage; will the negotiations ever end?

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Mr. Onuh Edoka, commended Bello for approving the new minimum wage.

He said: “The earlier notice of strike served on the state government had been suspended with immediate effect considering this giant stride taken by government.

“We indeed commend the state government for signing the agreement with the mandate of immediate implementation to give civil servants in the state a new lease of life.

“Consequently, we assure you of civil servants’ commitment to effective productivity in all sectors of the economy.”

The Kogi State civil servants had on several occasions threatened to embark on strike over the government’s refusal to implement the new minimum wage since President Muhammadu Buhari approved it in July 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now