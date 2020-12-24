At least four teams to represent Africa in expanded FIFA Women’s W’Cup

The African continent would be represented by at least four teams at the expanded FIFA Women’s World Cup which would begin from the 2023 edition.

The tournament was expanded from 24 teams to 32 by the world football’s governing body, following the success of the 2019 edition held in France.

Africa was represented by three teams in the 2019 edition, with the Super Falcons, Cameroon and South Africa making it to the mundial.

The continent now has an additional automatic slot, and could be represented by up to six teams as it was also allocated two slots in a play-off qualifying tournament.

The play-off is a ten-team tournament where three countries will pick the three remaining slots and join the 29 other countries who qualified automatically.

For the automatic qualification slots, Asia got six, Concacaf, four, Commebol was given three, Oceania got one and Europe, 11.

For the play-off tournament slot allocation, Africa has two slots, Asia, Concacaf, Commebol also have two slots while Europe and Oceania were given a slot each.

The expanded tournament will begin from the 2023 edition, which will be co-hosted by Australia and Newzealand.

The Super Falcons are the most-successful team in Africa. They made it to the round of 16 in the 2019 tournament in France, and they were knocked out by the hosts in a one-sided game that ended 3-0.

