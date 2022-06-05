At mobility conference, experts canvass govt support for technology-driven transport sector

Experts in the transportation sector have called on the government to support ongoing technological innovations driven by the private sector, in order for both parties to benefit from the future of mobility.

Industry professionals such as Chief Executive Officer of GIG Mobility, Enahoro Okhae; Director of Strategy and Operations, JET Motor Company, Joseph Osanipin; and CTO of Shuttlers, Akachukwu Okafor, joined voices to make this call at the Africa Mobility Conference 1.0 held in Lagos.

The conference was graced by Commissioner for Transport, Lagos State, Frederic Oladeinde, who was represented by Hafeez Toriola; MD Lamata, Abimbola Akinajo; Lagos State Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Segun Ogungbemide, and COO of MYRide Kenya, Edward Mbogo, amongst others.

The event focused on the future of mobility in Africa, and how government partnership would aid in unravelling the benefits in the transportation business, said to be worth $9.6 trillion as of 2018, according to research and consulting firm Armstrong & Associates.

Speaking during the conference, Okhae said transportation business had gone digital, and heading into a future driven by technology which would enable stakeholders in the industry reduce cost of doing business while growing the tax revenue of the government.

He, however, added that this can only be achieved at an accelerated pace with the support of government.

Explaining how government can leverage technology and innovation, Okhae referenced GIGM’s data-driven operations, an innovation he said the government can tap from to assist tracking of tax payers.

In his speech at the conference, the CEO also stated that the growth of the transportation business could also raise the current tax revenue level. That growth, he said, was dependent on the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by industry players, which GIGM has started with.

Okhae said with the collaboration of government, charging ports for EVs at several locations within the country would impact positively on cost of operation, such as eliminating the cost of diesel and petrol usage, as well as drive down repair expense significantly.

According to Ogungbemide of FRSC, the brainstorming at the conference would prevent the industry from being stagnant, and shows the stakeholders are ready to move the transportation business forward.

Revealing the effort of the government in simplifying transport, the MD of Lamata, Akinajo, said the Lagos State government plans to complete the Blue and Red metro lines this year, to meet the demand of road passengers.

She also added that she yearns for a transport sector driven by technology, where individuals and groups of people can easily engage, track and plan their movements via public and private mobility means by simply engaging their phones.

