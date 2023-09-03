At N905/$1, Pastor Adeboye predicts dollar will crash against naira soon

The United States currency, the dollar, will crash against the naira soon, according to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Adeboye made the projection on Sunday during RCCG’s thanksgiving service sermon titled; ‘Uncommon Miracles’.

He didn’t give the exact period the naira will recover its lost value to the dollar, but said when the Nigerian currency begins to strengthen against the American greenback, people will know.

“The days when Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return. When that happens you will know,” Adeboye said during his uncommon miracles’ sermon.

Note that the naira has been on a significant decline against the dollar, losing 65.2 per cent value in the official market between January to August 31, 2023, as the exchange rate went from N461.50/$1 to N762.71.

In the black market, the price of the dollar rose to N905.9/$1 from N740/$1 within eight months, indicating the naira depreciated by 22.41 per cent.

