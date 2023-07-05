At PEPC, Tinubu, Shetima tender document showing Obi is not a registered Labour Party member in Anambra

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, tendered 18 exhibits in their defence of the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.

The exhibits by Tinubu and Shettima form part of their defence against Obi’s petition challenging their victory in the February 28 presidential election.

The duo who are listed as the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the case, tendered their documents through their lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) which includes a copy of the LP membership register for Anambra State as a proof that Obi is not a registered member of the party at the state level.

Olanipekun also tendered a letter purportedly written by the LP and dated April 25, 2022, which forwarded the membership register of the party to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which did not include Obi’s name as a registered member.

The particular document was in support of the defence team’s insistence that Obi was not qualified to have contested in the last presidential election as he was not a member of the party at the election.

The documents were admitted and marked as exhibits despite Obi’s counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), objecting to its admissibility.

