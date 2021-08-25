At Ripples Dialogue, Prof Yusuf tasks youths, elders to solve Nigeria’s problem

Every Nigerian regardless of age needs to get involved in politics and employ every means to solve the country’s common and local problems.

A former executive director of the Nigeria Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Professor Usman Yusuf have the charge on Wednesday at the annual Ripples Nigeria Dialogie held in Lagos.

The theme.ofnthe event was ‘Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation.

He condemned Nigerians calling for secession and blamed the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for problems bedevilling the country.

“President Buhari is from Katsina like me. He is my Blood and flesh. This does not mean when I see something not good in his administration, I won’t criticise him. Nobody criticise him than the North.

“We are all here today because we love this country and to find solutions to our problems.

“If we all get involved with our local problems, we will solve it. Nobody will solve our problems for us,” Professor Yusuf said while telling the stories of how United Nigeria was in the past with diverse ethnic groups living peacefully with each other.

He said while many southerners are crying that the North does not want to release power, he noted that the southerners rarely come out to vote while the reverse is the case with the North.

“For every one southern voter, there are two northern voters. It is a ratio 2:1 from every vote in the past.

“In Lagos, 10,000 votes can make you a chairman and many youths are on social Media. Get involved”, he said.

He however assured the audience that the North is however ready to accept any capable Nigerian from any region aspiring to be President so far he or she can answer the three prominent questions begging for answers in the North.

“Anyone that wants to be president in 2023 should come forward. When he comes to the north, we ask him three things; What is your allegiance, is it Nigeria, Biafra, or Oduduwa or what? how are you going tackle security and the plan to improve our economy.

He ended his presentation at the dialogue by hammering on everyone to get involved in politics, especially the youth.

